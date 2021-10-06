Police prevent family from ending life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A family of four tried to commit suicide by drowning in the sea at Palakaya Tippa Beach at Koduru Mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday, as they were unable to bear the financial burden. Koduru SI P Nagaraju said the victims were identified as Bhaskar Reddy and his family members and that they were natives of Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

“We received information that a family from Kadapa had reached Hamsaladeevi Beach to commit suicide. The information was shared with Marine CI V Pavan Kishore, who sent his team and rescued the family members from taking the extreme step,’’ the SI said. Marine police counselled the family and handed them over to Koduru police. The police made arrangements for the family members to return home.

