 South Central Railway clubs 3 goods trains to expedite freight operations

Officials said the initiative was taken to expedite the operation of goods trains so that the empty wagons can be transported to their loading point in the least possible time.

A total of 82 train services will resume operations and these services will spread over the entire network of the South Central Railways. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time ever, the South Central Railway (SCR) clubbed three goods trains into one and operated it as a single long haul goods train called ‘Trishul’.The train was operated between Vijayawada and Duvvada on Thursday, October 7, 2021. 

SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said the initiative was taken to expedite the operation of goods trains so that the empty wagons can be transported to their loading point in the least possible time. Initiatives like these help in meeting the demands of the customer expeditiously, he said. The spokesperson further explained that the operation of three trains as a single train also saves the space for operating other trains in the section. “This is particularly helpful in saturated sections like Vijayawada - Vizag, where there is a continuous movement of goods and passenger trains,” he added.

Another advantage of operating trains in this manner is reduced en route detention of the train. As a result, it enhances the operational efficiency of the train. It not only helps in improving the average speed but also reduces the running time between the sections. ‘Trishul’ was operated at an average speed of around 50 kmph and it consisted of 176 wagons, meant for loading freight. 

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya opined that running long-haul trains will help the railways in utilising the rolling stock optimally. “Running of these trains will improve the overall freight performance of the Zone and it is a win-win situation for both railways and freight customers.” 

