Now, get bird’s-eye view of mana Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary YAT and C dept Rajat Bhargava, Krishna Collector J Nivas and city police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu inaugurated ‘Heli Ride’ at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Saturday. The Heli Ride was organised by Sunrise Air Charters in association with a Kerala-based Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd.

Addressing mediapersons after the inauguration, the special chief secretary said the helicopter ride was launched in order to promote tourism during Dasara festivities in Vijayawada. He said that it will help the people of Vijayawada and devotees to enjoy a splendid view of all the iconic places in city from the sky.

Rajat Bhargava, commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu and Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam executive officer D Bramaramba also purchased the ticket and experienced the chopper ride. He said the six-minute ride will cost Rs 3,500 per person and a 15-minute ride will cost Rs 6,000 per person.

“Devotees visiting Vijaywada for Dasara festivities are offered with an opportunity to have a joyride on the helicopter around the city. The helicopter rides will be available till October 17 from morning 10 am to 5 pm,” he explained.

V Srikanth of Sunrise Air Charters told that their idea is to promote Vijayawada through helicopter rides during the festival and expressed his confidence that the people will utilise the opportunity. Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh, Aviation Corporation chairman Bharat Reddy, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and others were present.