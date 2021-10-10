Two day CREDAI property show brings builders, bankers together

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day property show organised by CREDAI, Vijayawada chapter, was inaugurated by Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas on Saturday. It is for the seventh time, CREDAI Vijayawada is organising the event.

All range of properties suiting the needs of the people in accordance with their budget are being displayed and facilitated under a single roof, which will be of a great use and they can make informed decisions to buy property during Dasara festivities.

“It is a great opportunity for those planning to purchase their own house, as both property dealers and financial institutions are offering their services on a single platform,” Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinvias said.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said after facing two-years of crisis due to the Covid, the realty sector is recovering and the property show being organised by CREDAI at the right time will be of great help. He opined that it will be a single window like opportunity for both buyers and sellers.

State Bank of India CGM (Amaravati Circle) Sanjay Sahay said they are happy to be the title sponsor for the property show and expect the event will be of great use for those looking to own their own houses. CREDAI Vijayawada president K Rajendra, general secretary K Ramesh Ankineedu, CREDAI AP chairman S Venkata Ramiaha, president B Raja Srinivas were present.