More kids should take up martial arts: Vijayawada DCP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking its first anniversary celebrations, Young Monks Kung Fu (YMK) Academy of Martial Arts has organised an Inter-dojo Kung-Fu Championship-2021 here, on Sunday, October 10, 2021. DCP (Law and Order-1) V Harsha Vardhan Raju was the chief guest.

Raju opined that several students were behaving irresponsibly by indulging in anti-social activities. ‘’The tournament is meant for participation. Winning or losing does not matter. I believe that more children should pursue martial arts to inculcate self-discipline and to become the pillars of society, besides protecting those in need of support,” the DCP said.

Students from various age groups and SHE teams of the academy participated in the championship and performed Kung Fu and Tai Chi. One among the parents, Vishal Jain said his eight-year-old daughter has been pursuing Kung Fu for the past one year.

The DCP along with the grandmaster and founder of All Styles Martial Arts Association of India (ASMAA) Welfare Society, G Prakash Rao presented mementos to senior instructors.