District gets dashboard to monitor probe in economic, cybercrime cases

A first of its kind dashboard has been developed by the Krishna district police to monitor the progress of cases and investigation process on a daily basis.

Published: 14th October 2021 09:43 AM

Cybercrime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A first of its kind dashboard has been developed by the Krishna district police to monitor the progress of cases and investigation process on a daily basis. 

Krishna district superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal on Wednesday inaugurated the dashboard and informed that the cases falling under the Grave, Economic and Cybercrime categories will be monitored daily through the dashboard and hence it was named as GECO dashboard.

Addressing the media here at SP camp office in Vijayawada, SP Siddharth Kaushal said they have made slight modifications to the existing investigation tracker, which is being operated by the Central Ministry of Home Affairs on crimes against women, and extended the concept by focusing on grave, economic and cybercrime offenses. 

He explained that all the data pertaining to the cases will be fetched from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) and will be reviewed on performance and developments of the cases regularly to achieve 100 per cent compliance score. 

“At present, the district compliance rate in all four segments is 48. We are confident that the compliance score will improve with the GECO dashboard,” the SP said and added that the investigation tracker will help the victims get justice sooner.

He further explained the dashboard will be divided into two levels, wherein the  SP and DSP can view or speed up the investigation by identifying the lapses and focus on increasing professionalism in the department. 

When asked about the challenges while dealing cyber offences, the SP expressed confidence over the IT core team and said they have increased the capacity from existing 50 to 125 experts.

“We have a dedicated cybercrime lab to tackle cases like OTP fraud and bank related cheating.”

355 cases disposed off

A total of 625 FIRs have been registered in the district so far, of which only 355 cases were disposed off for trial process and the remaining 270 are pending due to various reasons. 204 cases of grave incidents have been registered in the district, 387 economic crimes, 34 cyber crimes

