‘No conferment of Deeksha at Indrakeeladri’

Decision comes as temple authorities notice thousands of Bhavani devotees throng Durga Temple for last 2 days

Published: 14th October 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take ‘Harati’ after Kumkum puja during Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Devotees take ‘Harati’ after Kumkum puja during Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Denying permission for Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment during Dasara festivities, authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) requested Bhavani devotees to complete the process at their native places this year.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a meeting held with the temple authorities, who have been observing thousands of Bhavani devotees thronging to Durga Temple for the last two days.

Speaking to TNIE, temple executive officer (EO) D Bramaramba explained that Bhavani devotees usually visit the temple during the last three days of the Dasara festival to relinquish their Deeksha.

“But this year, we did not make such arrangements due to Covid safety protocols. We request Bhavani devotees not to relinquish their deeksha here. There is a need for everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid the spread of the virus. The decision has been taken in public interest. All the temples will be informed of the same,” EO Bramaramba said

In this regard, the temple officials held a meeting with all Guru Bhavanis to create awareness about the Deeksha and asked them to relinquish the ‘Deeksha’ in temples at their respective places as every year, devotees from various States observe Bhavani ‘Deeksha’ in the month of September and relinquish their ‘Deeksha’ after the Dasara festivities.

Guru Bhavani Nakka Ganesh, who was also of the same opinion, extended support to temple authorities.He further informed that information about the development had been sent to other Guru Bhavanis. 

Over 40,000 devotees offer prayers on day 7

On the seventh day celebrations of the Dasara festivital, the presiding deity adorned the avatar of Sri Durga Devi at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday.

According to temple officials, over 40,000 devotees visited the temple (till 6pm).They also informed that the temple generated `28 lakh through the sale of darshanam tickets and laddu prasadams. 

State Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Mishra visited the temple along with his family members. 

Temple officials welcomed him with all temple honours and offered laddu prasadam and a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga. In the avatar of Durga Devi, the Goddess looked fierce and held weapons such as sword, spear and chakra. The tiger was her ‘vaahana’ (vehicle).

