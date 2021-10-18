1 MW solar plant at Andhra's Rajiv Gandhi University to save Rs 49 lakhs a year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-megawatt solar power plant came into operation at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nuzvid. The plant was established by the University with the support of New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

With the new facility coming into operation recently, the University will save Rs 49 lakh power bills per annum, RGUKT-Nuzvid director Acharya GVR Srinivasa Rao said and informed that the solar power plant was established in six acres of land in the University premises with the support of NREDCAP and Varshini Exim. The power generated from the plant will be supplied to class rooms, laboratories, administrative buildings, boys and girls hostels and mess.

At present, the University is procuring power at Rs 6.95 per unit from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL). With the installation of the solar plant, power will be supplied at Rs 3.45 per unit, saving around Rs 3.50 per unit and Rs 49 lakh per annum, Srinivasa Rao said. Elaborating further, the director said on an average, the plant will generate 14 lakh units of power per annum and will cater to the electricity needs of the University for the next 25 years.

He also added that the plant will also protect the environment, as power generated from thermal stations produces tonnes of carbon dioxide, which causes the rise in temperatures in the atmosphere and increases the greenhouse effect. No harmful pollutants will be released, with the functioning of the plant. Besides, the plant will also prevent the release of 1,222 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum, the director informed.