Vijayawada woman wins car in lucky draw

Sonovision Managing Partner Bhaskar Murthy said there had been a tremendous response to the discount sale offered by them this year. 

Published: 18th October 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

The other winners who got the prizes include S Durga (LED TV), Nagoor Mohammad (Refrigerator) and M Saritha (Washing Machine). 

The other winners who got the prizes include S Durga (LED TV), Nagoor Mohammad (Refrigerator) and M Saritha (Washing Machine). 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: I Jyoti Kumari from New Giri Puram won a Honda Amaze in the lucky draw contest conducted by Sonovision, on the occasion of Dasara. 

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with Sonovision managing partner P Bhaskar Murthy participated in a programme held at Vijaya Plaza, Eluru Road and announced the winners of the lucky draw contest. 

The other winners who got the prizes include S Durga (LED TV), Nagoor Mohammad (Refrigerator) and M Saritha (Washing Machine). 

Sonovision Managing Partner Bhaskar Murthy said there had been a tremendous response to the discount sale offered by them this year. 

