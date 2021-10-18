Vijayawada woman wins car in lucky draw

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: I Jyoti Kumari from New Giri Puram won a Honda Amaze in the lucky draw contest conducted by Sonovision, on the occasion of Dasara.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with Sonovision managing partner P Bhaskar Murthy participated in a programme held at Vijaya Plaza, Eluru Road and announced the winners of the lucky draw contest.

The other winners who got the prizes include S Durga (LED TV), Nagoor Mohammad (Refrigerator) and M Saritha (Washing Machine).

Sonovision Managing Partner Bhaskar Murthy said there had been a tremendous response to the discount sale offered by them this year.