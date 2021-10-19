STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills father-in-law in Krishna district over land issue

The accused also attacked his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law and fled from the spot.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 40-year-old man was murdered by his son-in-law over property dispute in Vedurubeedam village of Mylavaram mandal on Monday. The accused also attacked his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law and fled from the spot.

Mylavaram police said, "The accused Veerla Rambabu attacked his father-in-law Kolusu Kondal Rao, while he was asleep, for objecting his proposal of selling a piece of land that he got as dowry." When Rao refused to let his son-in-law sell the land, the latter developed a grudge against his father-in-law and hatched a plan to kill him.

"Rao was referred to Vijayawada GGH for better treatment. Unfortunately, he died around 10 am. A case under section 302 of IPC (murder) was registered and teams have been formed to nab Rambabu," Mylavaram police said.

