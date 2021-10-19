STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 5 lakh throng Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple for Dasara

Executive officer D Bramaramba said that the temple received an income of Rs 4.08 crore in the form of donations, sale of darshan tickets and special pujas.

Published: 19th October 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 5.7 lakh devotees offered prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri during the nine-day festivities celebrated from October 7 to 15, executive officer D Bramaramba said.

She added that the temple received an income of Rs 4.08 crore in the form of donations, sale of darshan tickets and special pujas. 

Addressing the press at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on Monday, EO Bramaramba along with the Temple Trust Board chairman Paila Sominaidu expressed her gratitude to all the line departments such as VMC, revenue department, police department, fire department and NGOs for their coordination during the festivities. She informed that no untoward incidents were reported in all the nine days. 

"Despite the fear of COVID, we successfully conducted the festivities without causing any inconvenience to the devotees. We tried our best to ensure everyone followed COVID-19 safety protocol in the temple premises," Bramaramba said. 

The EO further informed that the temple generated a revenue of Rs 4.08 crore and added that donations made by devotees in hundis are yet to be counted. "Last year, the temple received around Rs 2 crore revenue from sale of tickets and Prasadams and additional Rs 3 crore from hundis," the EO said. She also informed that 16 lakh laddu prasadams were sold. 

