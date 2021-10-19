STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Tenders for Auto Nagar integrated bus terminal in Vijayawada to be invited by October-end

As per plans, government and private offices, hotels, multiplexes and other commercial establishments will come up on the first floor. 

Published: 19th October 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

RTC buses at Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada

RTC buses at Pandit Nehru bus station in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is exploring all possibilities to invite tenders for materialising the construction works of an integrated bus terminal at Auto Nagar by the end of October. 

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 80-90 crore and is aimed at facilitating the passengers besides augmenting revenue for the Corporation.

According to RTC officials, the Corporation has chalked out a plan of action to develop five integrated bus terminals across the State, in which Auto Nagar is one of the three terminals which will be developed as an integrated bus terminals in the first phase.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project was prepared recently. 

In the next phase, designs will be finalised after receiving the report from the consultancy and tenders will be invited by the month-end. At present, the existing bus terminal at Auto Nagar is spread over two acres and is adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The project would be taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The company which gets the tender will execute the project that includes construction of bus stand, parking area behind the terminal, bus depot and depot manager's office. 

As per plans, government and private offices, hotels, multiplexes and other commercial establishments will come up on the first floor. "Auto Nagar is a commercial area and has proper connectivity for the passengers travelling towards Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Bhimavaram and Narsapur. Keeping this in mind, higher authorities have chosen to develop the existing bus terminal as an integrated one in the first phase," a senior RTC official from the engineering department said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auto Nagar bus terminal Vijayawada bus terminal APSRTC
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp