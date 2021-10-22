STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beverages Corp to hold classes in cybersecurity for staff in Andhra Pradesh

Any breach into these sectors will not only carry a heavy financial cost but also impact public services of the government to citizens.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) launched a certificate foundation course on cybersecurity for its employees on Thursday. Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Taxes) Rajat Bhargava said, “There has been a worrying increase in data breaches, accidental sending of sensitive information and use of private e-mails for official communications in both public and private sector institutions. Any breach into these sectors will not only carry a heavy financial cost but also impact public services of the government to citizens. The State government has recognised that there is an urgent need for qualified manpower to handle sensitive information.’’

“The training will help the employees in all departments/PSUs/government undertakings to evade cyber security threats. We are proud to be the first state in the country to initiate such a massive initiative for safe computing,” he asserted.APSBCL MD D Vasudeva Reddy said the governments, military, corporations, hospitals, financial institutions and other businesses processes store a great deal of confidential information on computers and transmit that data across networks to other computers. 

With the growing volume and sophistication of cyberattacks, attention is required to protect sensitive business and personal information, as well as safeguard national security, he said.The APSBCL is proud to be the first PSU to launch this initiative in AP.

Speaking on the occasion, TCIL Regional Director PV Sreekath said it has collaborated with Forensic Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies (FISST), a Chennai based company specialising in Cyber and Physical security solutions,  including training and certification programmes, in association with IIT Madras.

