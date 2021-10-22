Rs 95 lakh collected from ticketless train travellers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) earned Rs 95.6 lakh from intense ticket checking drives and running of special trains during the Dasara season this year from October 11 to 20, said senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) P Bhaskar Reddy.Bhaskar Reddy said the objective of the ticket checking drive was to curb ticketless and irregular travel, un-booked luggage and to create a moral fear among habitual offenders.

During these drives, a total 14,568 cases were booked and an amount of Rs 96,64,115 was realised. Out of this, 14,215 passengers were booked for travelling without a ticket for which an amount of Rs 94.9 lakh was realised. As many as 81 passengers were fined for carrying un-booked luggage. The commercial department has specially deployed officers, inspectors and TTE squad to conduct the drives across all sections of the division, he informed.

During the festival, 16 special trains including two unreserved specials were deployed across Vijayawada division to handle the festive rush. All these special trains ran with full occupancy garnering an additional revenue, he added.