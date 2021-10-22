STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 95 lakh collected from ticketless train travellers

During the festival, 16 special trains including two unreserved specials were deployed across Vijayawada division to handle the festive rush. 

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) earned Rs 95.6 lakh from intense ticket checking drives and running of special trains during the Dasara season this year from October 11 to 20, said senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) P Bhaskar Reddy.Bhaskar Reddy said the objective of the ticket checking drive was to curb ticketless and irregular travel, un-booked luggage and to create a moral fear among habitual offenders. 

During these drives, a total 14,568 cases were booked and an amount of Rs 96,64,115 was realised. Out of this, 14,215 passengers were booked for travelling without a ticket for which an amount of Rs 94.9 lakh was realised. As many as 81 passengers were fined for carrying un-booked luggage. The commercial department has specially deployed officers, inspectors and TTE squad to conduct the drives across all sections of the division, he informed. 

During the festival, 16 special trains including two unreserved specials were deployed across Vijayawada division to handle the festive rush. All these special trains ran with full occupancy garnering an additional revenue, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp