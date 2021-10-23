Efforts on to improve work environment: SP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP Siddharth Kaushal conducted a one-day comprehensive performance review meeting in Vijayawada on Friday to take stock of the working conditions of all the police wings. Addressing the media, the SP said there is a huge need to increase the strength in the field of technology and that necessary measures are being taken to improve the working conditions of police officers.

“This kind of meetings help our staff to assess their performance and improve standards of investigation. High priority has been given to women’s safety and conducting outreach programmes in all the villages by talking about initiatives such as Disha,” he said.

Kaushal explained that they are trying to address the grievances at various platforms such as ‘Prathiroju Spandana’ (daily Spandana) and added that most of the issues were being solved in less than a week. He said a total of 1,086 petitions were received during Spandana programme and 870 of them were solved in less than a week.

The SP informed that officials were being trained in dealing with cybercrime cases. He further said Krishna district police in association with SEB has planned to conduct anti-drug awareness drives at all educational institutions in the district.