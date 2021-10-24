Police arrest one more in connection with FD scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police, who are probing into the alleged liquidation of fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 14.6 crore belonging to Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Oil Seed Growers’ Federation limited and State Warehousing Corporation by using fabricated documents similar to the Andhra Akademi scam, on Saturday made a fresh arrest.

A woman Boodala Mrudula, 30, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the liquidation of FDs belonging to the corporations. The police seized Rs 15 lakh and a mobile phone from her possession.

“We have arrested three persons so far in the scam and seven accused are being brought under Prisoner Transit warrant from Hyderabad as they were accused in Telugu Akademi scam,” said the Vijayawada police.