‘Black magician’ thrashed, handed over to police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested a man for allegedly performing black magic in his house at Marepalli village in A Kondur mandal on Monday morning. Before handing him over to the police, villagers thrashed him as they suspected that he was practising witchcraft in his house.

According to A Kondur police, the locals complained to have heard screams from Kasiboina Tirupati Rao’s residence. When villagers visited Rao’s residence, they found that the rituals were carried out near a papaya tree in the backyard. Villagers noticed nails pinned to the papaya tree and also found vermilion, turmeric and lemons in the spot.

The police said, “When Rao failed to give explain why he resorted to such practices, angry villagers beat him up and informed us. We shifted him to Mylavaram Government Hospital and registered a case against the accused.”