STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Black magician’ thrashed, handed over to police

Police arrested a man for allegedly performing black magic in his house at Marepalli village in A Kondur mandal on Monday morning.

Published: 26th October 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested a man for allegedly performing black magic in his house at Marepalli village in A Kondur mandal on Monday morning. Before handing him over to the police, villagers thrashed him as they suspected that he was practising witchcraft in his house. 

According to A Kondur police, the locals complained to have heard screams from Kasiboina Tirupati Rao’s residence. When villagers visited Rao’s residence, they found that the rituals were carried out near a papaya tree in the backyard. Villagers noticed nails pinned to the papaya tree and also found vermilion, turmeric and lemons in the spot. 

The police said, “When Rao failed to give explain why he resorted to such practices, angry villagers beat him up and informed us. We shifted him to Mylavaram Government Hospital and registered a case against the accused.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black magic witchcraft
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp