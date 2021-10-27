STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patamata gangwar: Commissioner warns accused of externment 

City commissioner of police B athini Sreenivasulu counselled as many as 60 people, who were involved in the Patamata gang war that took place last year. 

Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu addressing the media. (Photo | Express) 

VIJAYAWADA: City commissioner of police Bathini Sreenivasulu counselled as many as 60 people, who were involved in the Patamata gang war that took place last year. Sreenivasulu on Tuesday told media that of the 60 people, three involved in the incident had recently been externed from the city for six months.

He added that the others involved in the clashes were bound over under section 110 of CrPC, following reports that the two groups were provoking each other by posting abusive posts on social media platforms. 
The police commissioner further warned the accused of externment in case they indulged in group clashes or any anti-social activities. 

“We are monitoring the social media accounts of the accused involved in the Patamata gang clashed to avoid any untoward incidents,” city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu said. It may be noted that the clashes between two groups led by Thota Sandeep and Manikanta alias KTM Pandu broke out last year under the Patamata police station limits. It created panic in the city as Sandeep was killed in the clash.

