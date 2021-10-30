Ex-Miss Telangana tries to take life twice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A former Miss Telangana allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into Munneru river near Keesara toll plaza under Kanchikacherla police station limits in Krishna district on Friday evening. The police said it was her second suicide bid in two days.

Now 25-year-old Kalaka Naga Bhavani also known as Hasini, who hails from Budawada village of Veerulapadu mandal, won the pageant in 2018 and is a model in Hyderabad, the police added. “This was the second time when Bhavani attempted to take her life. On Thursday, she tried to hang herself at her Hyderabad residence. Fortunately, friends rescued her,” they said.

After Hasini tried to hang herself at her Himayatnagar apartment, which she was live streaming on Instagram, she was brought to her native village. Around 4 pm, she left her home on a scooter. Noticing her in the rivulet, locals rescued her and took her to a local government hospital. “A case was registered against her under relevant sections,” police said.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000