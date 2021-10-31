Krishna District Collector felicitates top campus placement achievers of VIT-AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector J Nivas has called on the students not to bother about the salary packages offered by the Companies and sought them to be loyal to the organisation in which they are going to start their careers. The Collector along with VIT-AP University vice-chancellor SV Kota Reddy and registrar CLV Siva Kumar felicitates top campus placement achievers of VIT- AP University 2022 graduates at a private hotel here on Saturday.

As many as 13 students achieved the top placements for the academic year. However, only five of them attended the program and we’re felicitated by the College management that includes Jessie Preetham (VISA Company), T Harshavardhan (Commvault), Lehana Devasena (Fareportal), Akhil Pasumarthy (SAP Labs) and Preethi (Groww). While the remaining students couldn’t make it for the felicitation due to various reasons. Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said that it was a great achievement in every student’s life to get an employment opportunity after pursuing their education.

VIT is known for its quality education and placement and in a very short span picked up well and ensured the standards were set by its Mother Institution VIT. He asked the parents not to compare the salaries of their children with other students as the employees who are leading the world’s largest companies have worked more than two decades with loyalty.

“I expect students should live up to the expectations in their duties and excel in their careers and raise the VIT flag high. Students should also light the fire in themselves and give it back to the institution through guiding their juniors always to achieve the best,” Nivas said.