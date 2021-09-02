Vijayawada rains aftermath: Boulders bring traffic to a halt on Tunnel Road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Boulders came rolling down from nearby hillocks on Tunnel Road near Chitti Nagar on Wednesday partially damaging footpaths on stretch following incessant rains which lashed the city in the last couple of days. However, no one sustained injuries.

Traffic was affected for a while on the busy stretch that feeds the highway traffic into the city. Taking a serious note of the incident, the public residing on the hillocks appealed to the officials concerned to undertake necessary steps to prevent occurrence of such incidents in the future.

“It has become a routine affair—boulders of different sizes rolling down hillocks. No concrete steps are taken by the authorities to solve the problem,” Pothina Giri Naga Prasad, a resident of Chitti Nagar, lamented.

Come monsoon, commuters, especially pedestrians, passing through the tunnel are gripped with fear of boulders rolling down, N Veeru Babu, another resident, said.Upon receiving information, VMC officials reached the spot and cleared the boulders obstructing traffic movement.