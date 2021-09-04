Fire in polymer factory, Rs 5 cr material gutted 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A fire broke out in a plastic factory that manufactures plastic bags and other polymer products in Tempalli village under Gannavaram mandal on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.According to district fire officials, the incident happened in Sri Vidya Polymers around 5 am in the morning when only three employees were present. The officials said that a short circuit in the main electrical panel was the reason behind the fire.

As many as seven fire tenders were rushed from Gannavaram, Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Nuzvid, Auto Nagar and Vijayawada fire stations to the factory to douse the raging flames. “After three hours of intense operation, we brought the fire under control. Material worth around `5 crore. have been gutted. The exact reason for the fire mishap is not known. A detailed investigation is underway. The polymer unit produces plastic rice bags, lamination and its printing. Statements recorded from the unit owner and filed a case in Gannavaram police station,” the Krishna district fire officials said.

Meanwhile, villagers were worried that the fire might spread to nearby factories and voluntarily left homes.“Factory workers, who noticed flames in the unit, alerted both Fire and local Gannavaram police. Within no time, the fire spread all over the unit burning all the stock into ashes,” the officials added.

