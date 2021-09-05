National quality control team to certify 15 more Primary Health Centres in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of officials from National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) will tour the Krishna district from September 15 to 30 to certify 15 more Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Joint Collector L Siva Shankar said. During a review meeting held at his chamber here on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Siva Shankar said that so far, the NQAS team has certified eight hospitals across the district, while certification documents were sent to Chinna Ogirala PHC and labour rooms at Vijayawada and Machilipatnam GGHs. Proposals have been sent to the NQAS for certification of 15 PHCs in the district, he said.

Two NQAS teams will tour the PHCs at Chandarla, Chandralapadu, Lingalapadu, Chatarai, Vekanuru, Puritigadda, Yedurumondi, Srikakulam, Soralagondhi, Kanchikacherla, Kondapalli and Gurajala in the district from 15 to 3 0 of this month. The JC has directed the officials concerned to speed up the ongoing works progressing at PHCs under Nadu-Nedu programme and make them ready for certification by NQAS.