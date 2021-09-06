Aadhaar, rice cards issued to destitutes, migrants 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna district administration has provided Aadhaar cards, Rice cards and Aarogyasri cards for destitutes and migrant labourers in Vijayawada, Sub-Collector G Surya Sai Praveen Chand said.A team of revenue officials from East constituency along with ward volunteers conducted a survey and provided the cards to 12 destitutes on Sunday.

“As the destitutes, migrant workers and mentally challenged persons are not receiving any government assistance due to lack of Aadhaar card, we have given them one a priority basis, the Sub-Collector said. While issuing the Aadhaar cards, the authorities issued them issued by capturing their iris, he added. Despite the survey, only four persons were provided rice cards and Aarogyasri cards.

Volunteer Harish surveyed the particulars of 12 destitutes and found them living by the road side. He visited them daily and food was provided to them. As the government is directing that eligible beneficiaries be issued rice cards so that the government schemes reach the needy. To that extent, the Sub-Collector reacted and selected destitutes and migrants and ordered directed the volunteers and VROs to take up surveys in the city and rice cards and Arogyasri cards be issued to the eligible.