STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Police conduct cordon and search ops in city 

The ACP said 53 sheets were opened recently for creating nuisance and law and order problems. 

Published: 06th September 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the instructions of Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu, special teams led by DCP rank, ACP rank officers and station house officers conducted cordon and search operations at several areas in the city on Sunday evening. 

A total of 1,649 houses were inspected and the police took 170 suspects into custody of which 13 crime suspects, four rowdy-sheeters, seven ganja addicts and others were identified. The police also seized 44 vehicles without valid registration documents and imposed fines on 82 vehicles. 

According to Vijayawada police, more than 200 police personnel from various police stations were deployed in the operation conducted at Jakkampudi under Two Town PS, Surampalli under Gannavaram PS, Pejjonipet under Satyanarayanapuram PS, Tarakaramanagar under Krishna Lanka PS and Tadigadapa under Penamaluru PS limits. 

Meanwhile, ACP (North Zone) Shaik Shannu counselled 555 rowdy-sheeters and suspect sheeters on Sunday. He told them that the respective SIs will visit their houses and other suspects on daily and monitor their activities. The ACP said 53 sheets were opened recently for creating nuisance and law and order problems. 

“About 3.69 lakh from the city downloaded the Disha SOS App. Women police are creating awareness about the App among women and girls of all ages.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp