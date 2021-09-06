Police conduct cordon and search ops in city 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the instructions of Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu, special teams led by DCP rank, ACP rank officers and station house officers conducted cordon and search operations at several areas in the city on Sunday evening.

A total of 1,649 houses were inspected and the police took 170 suspects into custody of which 13 crime suspects, four rowdy-sheeters, seven ganja addicts and others were identified. The police also seized 44 vehicles without valid registration documents and imposed fines on 82 vehicles.

According to Vijayawada police, more than 200 police personnel from various police stations were deployed in the operation conducted at Jakkampudi under Two Town PS, Surampalli under Gannavaram PS, Pejjonipet under Satyanarayanapuram PS, Tarakaramanagar under Krishna Lanka PS and Tadigadapa under Penamaluru PS limits.

Meanwhile, ACP (North Zone) Shaik Shannu counselled 555 rowdy-sheeters and suspect sheeters on Sunday. He told them that the respective SIs will visit their houses and other suspects on daily and monitor their activities. The ACP said 53 sheets were opened recently for creating nuisance and law and order problems.

“About 3.69 lakh from the city downloaded the Disha SOS App. Women police are creating awareness about the App among women and girls of all ages.”