Rahul murder: Police get custody of three accused

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Tuesday took custody of Korada Vijay Kumar and two others, who are accused in the murder case of businessman Karanam Rahul. Vijayawada First Additional Metropolitan Magistrate granted permission to police to take custody of three accused for two days.

So far, the police have arrested 12 persons, out of 13 accused identified, including Korada Vijay Kumar, Koganti Satyam and Korada’s relative and business partner Chagarla Gayathri for their alleged involvement in the murder.

“The interrogation is underway to find out other reasons, if any, behind the murder. We are trying to obtain evidence pertaining to the financial transactions between the accused and the victim. The accused will be sent back to Machilipatnam sub-jail on Thursday,” police sources said.