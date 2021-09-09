Vijayawada Durga temple chair, EO abruptly leave press meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) temple trust board chairman Paila Somi Naidu and temple executive officer (EO) D Bramaramba abruptly left a press conference on Wednesday, when reporters questioned them about the alleged sarees auction scam.

The Trust board committee of SDMSD conducted a meeting in which the board ratified as many as 63 proposals made by the temple authorities and trust board members including development works under integrated development of the temple and the upcoming Dussehra festivities.

Chairman Paila Somi Naidu said the engineering department of the temple has prepared the master development plan and sent it to Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao for approval. He also informed that the committee has approved a few development works and Dussehra-related works which will start in a couple of weeks.

EO Bramaramba said a detailed report will be submitted to higher authorities on the arrangements for Dussehra festivities. When the scribes asked them about the suspected role of Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao in the alleged sarees auction scam, both the chairman and the EO stated that no rules were compromised. They both then walked out of the press conference abruptly without explaining anything further.