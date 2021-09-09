Vijayawada police arrest man for molesting daughter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Disha police, on Wednesday, arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his own daughter, at his residence in Nunna police station limits of the city. The incident that happened around two and half months ago came to light on Wednesday, after the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Nunna police who later referred the case to Disha police.

According to the assistant commissioner of police (Disha police station) VV Naidu, the accused was working as a physical director at a prominent architecture college in Vijayawada. Police said the accused allegedly sexually molested his own daughter when her mother was not around. The girl confided in her mother as her changed behaviour towards her father came into notice.

ACP VV Naidu said, “Although the woman received death threats from her husband and in-laws, she approached the police and lodged a complaint. The accused has been booked and arrested under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012. Meanwhile, the girl was sent to Vijayawada GGH for medical examination. The accused has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the POCSO court.”