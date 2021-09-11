Film actor Sonu Sood inaugurates private hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood inaugurated Ankura Hospital’s first centre in Vijayawada on Thursday. This is the 11th centre of Ankura Super Specialty Hospital in the Telugu states which is dedicated for the healthcare of women and children.

The newly inaugurated hospital is equipped with 110 beds and is spread across 70,000 square feet. Speaking after inaugurating the facility, Sonu Sood said, “I have associated myself with these experts as they take holistic care of women and children’s health. I have worked with Ankura Hospital in the past. During the pandemic, I had referred some critical cases of gynaecology and paediatrics to them and they showed remarkable results. Every person who has received treatment here has returned home healthy. It strengthened my belief and resolve to become more seriously involved with such a healthcare brand that practices what it preaches.’’ Ankura Hospitals managing director Krishna Prasad and others were also present.

Later in the day, the actor offered special prayers at the Kanaka Durga Temple, atop Indrakeeladri and sought the blessings of the deity for the well being of the country during the pandemic.

Temple priests accorded him with a traditional welcome and presented to him a portrait of the goddess.