Snag delays flight take off to Delhi by 12 hours

Airport director in-charge PV Rama Rao said the aircraft, which had arrived from New Delhi around 7:20 am, was scheduled to leave for New Delhi at 8:45 am

Published: 12th September 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 110 passengers boarded the rescheduled flight. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An aircraft with 177 passengers on board heading for New Delhi remained grounded at the city airport for almost twelve hours due to a technical snag on Saturday morning. Airport director in-charge PV Rama Rao said the aircraft, which had arrived from New Delhi around 7:20 am, was scheduled to leave for New Delhi at 8:45 am. The flight crew noticed a technical snag while the aircraft was about to depart from the runway with 177 passengers. 

The crew asked the passengers to deboard as a team of engineers and support staff carried out restoration works and readied the flight by the evening. The flight, which was rescheduled to leave for New Delhi at 8.00 pm, finally left the airport at 8.50 pm.  As many as 110 passengers boarded the rescheduled flight.

