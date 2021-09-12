STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to purchase sewage recycler machines

 Chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao said at present several metropolitan cities across the country are using recycler machines to address the UGD clogging issues. 

Published: 12th September 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To prevent the flowing of sewage from the manholes on the roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to purchase recycler machines for three administrative circles of the city. A team of VMC officials along with YSRC and TDP corporators recently visited Pune in Maharashtra to examine the functioning of the machines manufactured by Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers, which helps in unclogging the underground drainage (UGD) network.

Disclosing the details, YSRC floor leader V Satyanarayana said the civic body has decided to adopt latest technologies to clean underground drainage, which has become a big challenge over the years. Taking a serious note of the matter, the VMC is contemplating purchasing three recycler machines for each administrative circle, with the 15th Finance Commission funds. Each machine costs Rs 2 crore approximately. Chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao said at present several metropolitan cities across the country are using recycler machines to address the UGD clogging issues. 

“During our visit to Pune, we examined the functioning of the recycler machine both in slum and non-slum areas, where the clogged drains  were being cleared end-to-end without any hassle. Initially, a machine will be hired to examine its functioning in a residential colony of the city. Based on its response, the civic body will take a call to purchase the machines through the open tender procedure,” Prabhakar Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp