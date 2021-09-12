Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to purchase sewage recycler machines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To prevent the flowing of sewage from the manholes on the roads, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to purchase recycler machines for three administrative circles of the city. A team of VMC officials along with YSRC and TDP corporators recently visited Pune in Maharashtra to examine the functioning of the machines manufactured by Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers, which helps in unclogging the underground drainage (UGD) network.

Disclosing the details, YSRC floor leader V Satyanarayana said the civic body has decided to adopt latest technologies to clean underground drainage, which has become a big challenge over the years. Taking a serious note of the matter, the VMC is contemplating purchasing three recycler machines for each administrative circle, with the 15th Finance Commission funds. Each machine costs Rs 2 crore approximately. Chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao said at present several metropolitan cities across the country are using recycler machines to address the UGD clogging issues.

“During our visit to Pune, we examined the functioning of the recycler machine both in slum and non-slum areas, where the clogged drains were being cleared end-to-end without any hassle. Initially, a machine will be hired to examine its functioning in a residential colony of the city. Based on its response, the civic body will take a call to purchase the machines through the open tender procedure,” Prabhakar Rao said.