App receives over 6,000 poor sanitation plaints

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas on Tuesday directed the officials of health and panchayat departments to coordinate and evolve necessary steps to prevent the spread of malaria and dengue. He participated in a review meeting held on hygiene, maintenance of sanitation application and steps to prevent seasonal diseases with health and municipal officials at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

Nivas said focus should be paid by the respective departments in addressing the complaints filed by the public via the sanitation mobile application regarding cleanliness, water stagnation and mosquito menace. So far, 6,417 complaints were filed by people through the app, most of which were received from the city (552).