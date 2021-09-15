DSS workshop on legal help for abuse victims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Geddam Jhansi, national convener of Dalit Sthree Sakthi, addressing the audience at workshop ‘Legal Clinic on Violence against SC, Adivasi women and girl children’ here on Tuesday lamented that justice still eludes SC rape victims even after over seven decades of the Independence.

Victims in 31 rape cases, and of dowry harassments, atrocities against SCs/STs, attacks and caste abuses from across the State took part in the workshop. The conference was also attended by principal secretaries Kaki Sunitha and AR Anuradha. Anuradha requested the victims, especially the young girls, to focus on education and career and assured that the government would ensure justice to the victims without delay.

