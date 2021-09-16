‘Engineers should be job providers, not seekers’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Engineers’ Day was celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya by Vignan’s University, on Wednesday. Dr Chadaram Sivaji, Scientist-G, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi was the Chief Guest and Prakash Krishnamoorthy, Head - Strategic Talent Initiatives, Leadership Talent Acquisition and Campus Hiring L&T Technology Services Limited attended as Guest of Honour to this event.

Prakash called upon engineers to create marvels that can last forever. Highlighting the role of engineers, Prakash said there are infinite possibilities to do something wrong and yet all the engineers strive to find solutions, this kind of resilience will create history.

Dr. Chadaram Sivaji stated that India is an agriculture-driven country, but the main thing to notice is that India has produced world-renowned engineers. He suggested students not become job seekers, instead become job providers.