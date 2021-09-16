STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Over 100 medical duty officers hold protest in Vijayawada, demand govt to clear dues

Their major demands included payment of salary arrears for the last five months and issuance of experience certificates.

Published: 16th September 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Pressing their demands, around 110 medical duty officers (MDOs) called off their duties and participated in a strike at New Government General Hospital (GGH)

Pressing their demands, around 110 medical duty officers (MDOs) called off their duties and participated in a strike at New Government General Hospital (GGH)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pressing their demands, around 110 medical duty officers (MDOs) called off their duties and participated in a strike at New Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday. Their major demands included payment of salary arrears for the last five months and issuance of experience certificates.

MDO Nikhil Teja Reddy said the district administration recruited MDOs on a contract basis for six months for Covid duties in the government hospitals during the second wave. “Initially, our accommodation was removed stating budget issues and we were forced to stay with our families risking their lives,” he said.

He further stated that the government promised to provide a salary of Rs 70,000 per month, even after the completion of five months there was no sign from the government regarding the payment of their salaries. 
When asked about their future course of action, Nikhil said, “We will intensify the stir from Thursday and stay away from our duties until and unless we receive an assurance.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Government General Hospital medical duty officers protest
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp