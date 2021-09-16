Over 100 medical duty officers hold protest in Vijayawada, demand govt to clear dues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pressing their demands, around 110 medical duty officers (MDOs) called off their duties and participated in a strike at New Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday. Their major demands included payment of salary arrears for the last five months and issuance of experience certificates.

MDO Nikhil Teja Reddy said the district administration recruited MDOs on a contract basis for six months for Covid duties in the government hospitals during the second wave. “Initially, our accommodation was removed stating budget issues and we were forced to stay with our families risking their lives,” he said.

He further stated that the government promised to provide a salary of Rs 70,000 per month, even after the completion of five months there was no sign from the government regarding the payment of their salaries.

When asked about their future course of action, Nikhil said, “We will intensify the stir from Thursday and stay away from our duties until and unless we receive an assurance.”