15-year-old treated for rare genetic disease in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital successfully treated a 15-year-old boy, K Harsha Vardhan who suffering from a rare genetic disease called Osteopetrosis or Albers-Schönberg disease. The patient consulted Dr Ravikanth Vuppu, Consultant Neurosurgeon, who initially diagnosed the disease and referred him to Dr VVK Sandeep, Consultant - ENT specialist for further examination. Dr VVK Sandeep said, “The patient came to us in a state of potential vision loss in both eyes and less physical growth.”

Venkata Lakshmi, Harsh Vardhan’s mother said, “My son was facing many problems since childhood. When we met Dr. Ravikanth, he recommended us to visit Dr Sandeep who made sure that the surgery was a successful one. We will forever be indebted to him and the doctors at Manipal for saving my son.”