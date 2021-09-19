Vijayawada: District admin intensifies fever surveys to curb spread of dengue, malaria

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the spread of seasonal diseases, the district administration is gearing up to increase the number of beds in government hospitals. As per the data available with the district health department officials, the district has reported 72 dengue cases so far when compared to 44 in 2020.Keeping this in view, the officials have drafted a plan to intensify fever surveys in the district to identify people suffering from fever. As part of this, malaria department joint director Suseela was appointed as special officer to supervise the Dengue Prevention Programme.

A recent survey conducted by the department revealed a decline in malaria cases in the district when compared with the previous years. As many as 2,94,367 blood samples were collected in 2020, of which 18 people were diagnosed with malaria. This year as of August, 1,95,858 samples were tested, of which 13 were infected with malaria.

When it comes to dengue, 985 suspects were examined in 2020, of which 44 were diagnosed, while this year (till August) 958 samples were examined, of which 12 were reported to be infected with dengue.

Suseela said as part of efforts to restrict dengue, arrangements are being made to collect blood samples at the village level. Dengue testing kits will be supplied to the ASHA workers to collect samples in high-risk areas. In addition to the rural areas, the focus will be laid on the slums in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam, where most of the dengue cases are being reported. Medical services will be improved at government hospitals by arranging special wards in high-risk areas like Gudivada and Nuzvid, she said.

Considering the severity of dengue, the government has included its treatment into the Aarogyasri scheme. Eligible people can visit the network hospitals to get their blood samples tested and health check-ups free of cost.

Highlighting the initiatives being taken by the department, the special officer said people are being sensitised about keeping their premises clean. Besides that, gambusia fishes are being released into the drains to contain the mosquito population and indoor spraying is being carried out in the high-risk areas, she said adding that ANMs and ASHA workers have been asked to identify people suffering from fever.