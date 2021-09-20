SCR employee wins silver medal for 7 events 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sowmiya Murugan, a junior clerk in the engineering department at Divisional Railway Manager’s (DRM’s) office in Vijayawada has secured a silver medal in Heptathlon (seven events) at Open National Athletic Championship which concluded in Warangal on Sunday.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, chief staff and welfare inspector (sports) N Arjuna Rao said Sowmiya represented Indian Railways in the championship and secured the silver medal in various events that included 100 mt hurdles-15.05 seconds, high jump-1.61m, shotput-12.01 m, 200 m-26.92 seconds, long jump-5.32 m, javelin-37.32 m and 800 m-2 minute 32 seconds by securing 4,893 points altogether on the final day.

G Kartika, a senior clerk in the commercial department has secured the fourth position in both long jump and triple jump at the Championship.Meanwhile, DRM Shivendra Mohan congratulated Sowmiya and Kartika for representing the railways.