CM Jagan to inaugurate trade & export carnival on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Vanijya Utsavam (AP Trade and Export Carnival) in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The two-day event is aimed at focusing on doubling the exports by 2030 and export promotion of all products from Andhra Pradesh.

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the State aims to increase exports to 33.7 billion dollars by 2030 from the existing 16.8 billion dollars. The AP Government will organise the programme in association with Plastics Export Promotion Council. The event will see the participation of industrialists, embassies, policymakers, exporters and Export promotion councils.

The programme will be organised as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, a celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. Goutham Reddy said the government is focusing on increasing its export contribution to the nation from the present 4% to 10% by 2030.