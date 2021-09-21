STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Various campaigns held on 37th RPF Raising Day

Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the conferring of Armed Force status on RPF on par with the other Paramilitary forces of the Union of India. 

Published: 21st September 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Protection Force

Railway Protection Force in the line of duty. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 37th Raising Day of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was marked with tree plantation drive, blood donation camp and passenger awareness programmes marked across South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division on Monday. Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the conferring of Armed Force status on RPF on par with the other Paramilitary forces of the Union of India. 

At Vijayawada, staff conducted a plantation drive, Suraksha Sammelan at RPF Barracks at One Town, Vijayawada. Passenger awareness campaign was also conducted on all platforms of the station. A ‘Swachhata Abhiyaan’ was carried out by the officials and importance was given to promote a greener and cleaner environment. The RPF staff were urged to maintain cleanliness in the premises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force RPF RPF Raising Day
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp