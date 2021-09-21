Various campaigns held on 37th RPF Raising Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 37th Raising Day of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was marked with tree plantation drive, blood donation camp and passenger awareness programmes marked across South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division on Monday. Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the conferring of Armed Force status on RPF on par with the other Paramilitary forces of the Union of India.

At Vijayawada, staff conducted a plantation drive, Suraksha Sammelan at RPF Barracks at One Town, Vijayawada. Passenger awareness campaign was also conducted on all platforms of the station. A ‘Swachhata Abhiyaan’ was carried out by the officials and importance was given to promote a greener and cleaner environment. The RPF staff were urged to maintain cleanliness in the premises.