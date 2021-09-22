Rs 21 cr loans given to SHGs

VIJAYAWADA: Union Bank of India, Poranki has disbursed loans to a tune of Rs 21 crore to self help group (SHG) women during a loan mela held at the bank on Tuesday.Deputy Zonal Head Srinivasa Reddy, Machilipatnam DGM N Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Regional Head Pothu Raju were present during the loan mela. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said that a total of Rs 21 crore loans were disbursed to the SHG groups of Poranki, Punadipadu, Kankipadu, Penamaluru and Tadigadapa branches. Eligible SHG groups will be given Rs 20 lakh loan and requested them to make use of the opportunity.
