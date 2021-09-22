STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 21 cr loans given to SHGs

Union Bank of India, Poranki has disbursed loans to a tune of Rs 21 crore to self help group (SHG) women during a loan mela held at the bank on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd September 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Bank of India, Poranki has disbursed loans to a tune of Rs 21 crore to self help group (SHG) women during a loan mela held at the bank on Tuesday.Deputy Zonal Head Srinivasa Reddy, Machilipatnam DGM N Srinivasa Rao and Deputy Regional Head Pothu Raju were present during the loan mela. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said that a total of Rs 21 crore loans were disbursed to the SHG groups of Poranki, Punadipadu, Kankipadu, Penamaluru and Tadigadapa branches. Eligible SHG groups will be given Rs 20 lakh loan and requested them to make use of the opportunity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Bank of India self help group loan mela
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp