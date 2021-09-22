Swachh Railgaadi drive taken up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawda Division of South Central Railway on Tuesday organised a Swachh Railgaadi (clean trains) campaign, as part of its ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada 2021 which is a 14-day-long (September 16-30) cleanliness drive. An awareness campaign was carried out on all railway stations across the division on

the occasion.

Officials and staff across the division inspected the pantry car, took passengers’ feedback, checked the working of bio toilets on Seshadri, Konark, and Simhadri special expresses at their respective nominated stations, as part of the ‘Clean Train’ initiative. They also ensured the do’s and don’ts and posters with social messages regarding anti-littering in coaches, etc were displayed in the trains.

At the divisional headquarters in Vijayawada, a webinar on ‘Indian Green Building Movement’ was held under the supervision of senior divisional environmental & housekeeping manager, Ramchandra Sahoo. Associate Counsellor for Indian Green Building Council, CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Saurav Choudhury participated in the webinar as the guest of honour. The webinar helped the staff to understand the concept of Green Buildings and the various measures that were needed to improve energy efficiency and sustainability in railway buildings.

During the webinar, Saurav Choudhury gave a power point presentation on the subject ‘Green Rating Systems, Green Railway Stations and Types of IGBC Certifications’. He explained the intangible benefits like reduction of environmental impact, increased productivity and improved indoor air quality due to green rating buildings.

Ram Chandra Sahoo said that Vijayawada is a major clean train station of the zone. On an average, 55 trains are cleaned when they halt at the station. He also pointed out that mechanised cleaning equipment is available at 25 stations of the division.