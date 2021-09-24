STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to geotag cattle, hold owners accountable for menace on road

It has been decided that a penalty will be imposed and notices will be served against cattle rearers, if their livestock are seen meandering on the roads. 

Published: 24th September 2021 07:52 AM

A stray cattle can be seen sitting in the middle of the unused BRTS road in Vijayawada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a bid to reduce road accidents caused due to the menace of stray cattle, the Krishna District Police has decided to take legal action against cattle rearers. In this regard, the police department has sought the support of municipal corporation and animal husbandry department officials to geotag the cattle. It has been decided that a penalty will be imposed and notices will be served against cattle rearers, if their livestock are seen meandering on the roads. 

Recently, the district police launched a special drive to prevent the menace of livestock on the roads so as to prevent accidents. Cattle wandering on the roads is claimed to be one of the most dangerous problems faced by residents of Machilipatnam. So far, many people have reportedly died in accidents caused due to livestock on the roads, while several others were maimed for life. 

Although many authorities in the past have devised numerous plans to prevent accidents caused by cattle, they have not been fully implemented and as a result mishaps continue to occur frequently. Taking a serious note of the matter, superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal directed the municipal corporation and animal husbandry department officials to geotag the cattle.  Under the initiative, information of people, whose cattle were wandering on the roads, was collected from the Animal Husbandry Department, for the first time using the Geotag Insurance Number. Owners had asked for a period of 15 days before notices were served.

Traffic DSP Bharat Mataji and DSP Masoom Basha convened a meeting with the cattle owners and issued stern warnings stating that legal action would be taken against them, if the instructions issued to  curb the menace of cattle were not abided by. However, 40 people appeared before the Court as they did not follow the instructions.

In a special drive conducted on Wednesday night, 60 cows were identified on the roads. They were moved to the cow sheds in Inuguduru Peta amid tight security arrangements. The SP warned that a similar drive would be taken up again.

Police warn cattle owners of legal action

Under the initiative, information of people, whose cattle were wandering on the roads, was collected from the Animal Husbandry Department, for the first time using the Geotag Insurance Number. Owners were issued stern warnings of legal action, if the instructions issued to  curb the menace of cattle were not abided by.

Comments

