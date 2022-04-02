Constable arrested for snatching gold chain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A constable attached to Undi police station was arrested by Kaikalur police for snatching a gold chain on Friday. The accused constable, Singidi Satyanarayana (32), is addicted to vices and lost his money in cricket betting and online poker games. In order to repay loans and interest to financiers, he chose to commit crimes in other districts to avoid being caught.

According to Kaikalur town sub-inspector K Sai, the incident happened on March 29 when Satyanarayana visited Kaikalur town along with his friend Buddala Subhash. In the guise of purchasing vegetables, Satyanarayana and Subhash went to a market near town bus stand and snatched a gold chain from a shopkeeper.

When the shopkeeper screamed for help, other shopkeepers and the public caught Subhash while Satyanarayana managed to escape. With the information received from Subhash, the police arrested Satyanarayana. “The accused confessed to their crime. The constable was suspended with immediate effect. A case has been registered against him and investigation is on,” said sub-inspector Sai.