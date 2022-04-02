Kanaka Durga temple decked up for Ugadi  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri is all set to celebrate the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.

Temple Stanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma said special rituals like Snapanabhishekam and Prabatha Archana will be performed to the Goddess Kanaka Durga around 3 am after performing Suprabhata Seva.

He said devotees will be allowed to have darshanam of the presiding deity from 8 am onwards followed by Vasantha Navarathri Kalasa Sthapana. “The entire temple premises will be decorated with flowers and mango leaves as it is a tradition to welcome the new year in Telugu tradition style,” said the Stanacharya Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sharma.

A renowned scholar will give almanac predictions and Panchanga Sravanam for the Sri Subhakrit Nama Samvatsara Ugadi at the Nritya Niranjana Vedika atop Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam in the evening, around 4 pm.

Predictions for the whole year help people prepare for eventualities, if any. “Ugadi is also considered as an auspicious time to start new projects for businessmen and government officials,” Sharma stated.