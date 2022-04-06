CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stops convoy near Vijayawada airport to let ambulance pass

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On his way to the Vijayawada airport on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy briefly stopped his convoy to let a '108' ambulance pass. When the convoy reached the airport main gate around 1 pm, Jagan saw the ambulance waiting for clearance from police officials to go ahead.

He asked his security wing staff to let the ambulance pass, after which three vehicles in the convoy were stopped by the traffic police. The chief minister later left for Delhi on a one-day trip to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for early clearance of various projects and pending allocations.