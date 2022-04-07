IAS officer Swapnil Dinakar assumes charge as new Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar took charge as 25th Municipal Commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) here on Wednesday. He announced that special teams will be constituted to crack a whip on encroachments in the city.

The 2016-batch IAS officer was the Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation. P Ranjith Basha, who served as VMC commissioner, was transferred and posted as Krishna district collector during the reorganisation of districts.

Speaking to the media here, Dinakar said that VMC limit is four times larger in terms of geographical area and population when compared with Kakinada. "I am aware of the urban conditions in Vijayawada and will work for the development of the city with the cooperation of the people, their representatives and officials," he said, adding that steps will be taken to adopt technology for resolving the grievances of the public.

On the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the VMC Commissioner. Later, Swapnil called on District Collector S Dilli Rao at his camp office here and sought his support for the development of the city. Swapnil conducted his maiden inspection at Brahmin Street in division 15 and took stock of the sanitation management.

The sanitation staff informed the municipal commissioner that the household garbage in 15 micro pockets is being collected from the residences and that of the hilly areas are being transferred from the dumper bins to the dumping yard by vehicle. The civic body chief directed the officials concerned to completely remove debris and silt from the drains and keep the division clean.