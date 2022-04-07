STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

IAS officer Swapnil Dinakar assumes charge as new Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

P Ranjith Basha, who served as VMC commissioner, was transferred and posted as Krishna district collector during the reorganisation of districts. 

Published: 07th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Pundkar

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar took charge as 25th Municipal Commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation  (VMC) here on Wednesday. He announced that special teams will be constituted to crack a whip on encroachments in the city.

The 2016-batch IAS officer was the Commissioner of Kakinada Municipal Corporation. P Ranjith Basha, who served as VMC commissioner, was transferred and posted as Krishna district collector during the reorganisation of districts. 

Speaking to the media here, Dinakar said that VMC limit is four times larger in terms of geographical area and population when compared with Kakinada. "I am aware of the urban conditions in Vijayawada and will work for the development of the city with the cooperation of the people, their representatives and officials," he said, adding that steps will be taken to adopt technology for resolving the grievances of the public.

On the occasion, he thanked Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for appointing him as the VMC Commissioner. Later, Swapnil called on District Collector S Dilli Rao at his camp office here and sought his support for the development of the city.  Swapnil conducted his maiden inspection at Brahmin Street in division 15 and took stock of the sanitation management.

The sanitation staff informed the municipal commissioner that the  household garbage in 15 micro pockets is being collected from the residences and that of the hilly areas are being transferred from the dumper bins to the dumping yard by vehicle. The civic body chief directed the officials concerned to completely remove debris and silt from the drains and keep the division clean.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar IAS officer Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp