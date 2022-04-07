STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unguturu Mandal Praja Parishad president killed in road accident in Krishna district

When their motorcycle reached Anandapuram cross road, it ran into a pothole and fell into a ditch leaving Prasanna Lakshmi severely injured.

Published: 07th April 2022

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unguturu Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president Pulapaka Prasanna Lakshmi (32) died after being injured in a road accident at Anandapuram crossroad near Telaprolu village on Tuesday night. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Hospital. 

According to Ungutur police, the incident happened around 9 pm on Tuesday night when Prasanna Lakshmi and her husband Ratnakumar were on their way to Mukkapadu village to attend a family function.

When their motorcycle reached Anandapuram cross road, it ran into a pothole and fell into a ditch leaving Prasanna Lakshmi severely injured. Immediately, her husband called a 108 ambulance and shifted Lakshmi to nearby Pinnamaneni Siddhartha hospital. "While taking treatment, she succumbed to injuries. She suffered serious injuries to her head," said the Unguturu police.

Prasanna Lakshmi hails from Vijayawada's Vambay colony. Villagers alleged that officials concerned failed to take up the road repair works despite complaining about its  pathetic condition. 

