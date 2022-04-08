STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
194 degree students in Vijayawada's Andhra Loyola College get placements

The highest among them, is the recruitment of 118 students, placed at Infosys BPM with an annual package of Rs 2.35 lakh.

Published: 08th April 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 08:00 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 194 final year BSc, B.A, BBA  and B.Com courses students at Andhra Loyola College have got placements at Infosys BPM, Cognizant,  L&T Infotech, Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCL, HCL state Street, Practo technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Vidu solutions.

The highest among them, is the recruitment of 118 students, placed at Infosys BPM with an annual package of Rs 2.35 lakh. Practo Technologies recruited a few students for an annual package of Rs 6.82 lakh.  Principal  Fr. GAP Kishore congratulated the students. 

