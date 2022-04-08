194 degree students in Vijayawada's Andhra Loyola College get placements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 194 final year BSc, B.A, BBA and B.Com courses students at Andhra Loyola College have got placements at Infosys BPM, Cognizant, L&T Infotech, Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCL, HCL state Street, Practo technologies, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Vidu solutions.

The highest among them, is the recruitment of 118 students, placed at Infosys BPM with an annual package of Rs 2.35 lakh. Practo Technologies recruited a few students for an annual package of Rs 6.82 lakh. Principal Fr. GAP Kishore congratulated the students.