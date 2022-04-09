Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inspects police stations added in NTR district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other senior officials on Friday visited the Thiruvuru circle police station and took stock of the situation in the mandal.

With Thiruvuru coming under the ambit of the Vijayawada city police in the backdrop of district reorganisation, the commissioner interacted with the police officers and other officials and instructed them to bring to his notice if the police station is in want of additional staff

He also asked if if there exists a need to setup new check points to keep vigil on Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), illegal sale of banned tobacco, illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and other anti-social activities at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border.

"We need to focus on controlling smuggling of NDPL, banned tobacco and ID liquor from the neighbouring Telangana," he noted.

Later in the day, Kanthi Rana Tata inspected Mylavaram and Ibrahimpatnam police stations and instructed the staff to focus on Disha initiatives, highway patrol and reaching out to the public living in rural areas under the jurisdiction of the police stations.

Further, the commissioner wanted his staff to create a friendly atmosphere in police stations by creating helpdesk for women, children and senior citizens. "All the police stations in the newly reorganised district will be developed on the lines of those in the Vijayawada city," he asserted.